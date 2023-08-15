Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

BJP to hold CEC meeting tomorrow to review preparations for upcoming polls

The meeting will be attended by all 15 CEC members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP CEC meeting, Madhya Pradesh election

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called a meeting of its central election committee (CEC) at the party headquarters on Wednesday evening. The meeting is part of BJP's stepped-up efforts for preparations for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram polls. The party's central leadership will handle the entire election campaign strategy to candidate selection. 

Before the list is made public, the BJP CEC usually meets to decide on the names of candidates for the assembly elections after the election's formal announcement and closer to the deadline for filing nominations. For the first time, the party is convening the CEC meeting early.

The meeting will be attended by all 15 CEC members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, organisation general secretary BL Santosh and other members. Along with the CEC members, the state president and organisation secretary of election-bound states and election in-charges will also participate in the meeting. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also attend Wednesday's meeting.

According to sources, the party has compiled a list of seats where it believes it has a weak position. The meeting will include a discussion of candidate selection for such seats. The central leadership will also hear from state leaders about obstacles they are facing, issues that go against the party, and election planning.

Although the names of the candidates will not be disclosed, those who are chosen will be informed of their candidacy to help them begin their election campaign, said a state BJP leader, adding that the party wants to keep a bird's eye view of the entire election process and address issues that need to be resolved on time.

Meanwhile, the saffron party also focuses on campaigns to promote PM Modi's Madhya Pradesh connection. The BJP has launched the campaign 'Modi ke Mann Mein Base MP and MP ke Mann Mein Modi' to gain support for PM Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and upcoming assembly elections.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

BSP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Eye on polls, BJP to carry out Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

MP election: Congress MLA's demand for tribal CM heats up politics in state

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

MP: BJP files complaint against Priyanka Gandhi over '50% commission' post

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

BSP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

PM to lay foundation stone for Sant Ravidas temple, address rally in MP

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls


Madhya Pradesh BJP social media convener Abhishek Sharma said, "The campaign was launched by the Centre and it is receiving good response."

This campaign would also help the party in beating the anti-incumbency during the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, a senior party leader was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times (HT).

"All the big schemes launched by the BJP-led state government, including Ladli Behna, Sambal, free ration, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Gareeb Kalyan Scheme, are being promoted with the face of PM Modi," he added.

"Previously, it was decided to launch this campaign for Assembly elections, but it did not have the desired impact on the state leadership. Later, it was decided to launch for the Lok Sabha election," said the BJP leader.

The BJP won 28 seats in 2019, and the party hopes to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in 2024, he added.
Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh BJP Elections in India Election campaign Election news Jagat Prakash Nadda Shivraj Singh Chouhan BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon