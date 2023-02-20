JUST IN
Deputy CM Sisodia meets market associations to prepare for Delhi Budget
PM GatiShakti platform, a transformative approach: DPIIT Official
CBI defers questioning on Dy CM Sisodia's request for more time
Got 'bow and arrow' symbol due to blessings of Shivaji Maharaj: CM Shinde
Only 50% rural families have tapped drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission
Indian Railways conducts exams for 929 vacancies in Group 'B' posts
Corporates use 99% of their time on self-interest: Yoga guru Ramdev
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
World is celebrating India's business today: Union minister Jitendra Singh
Chandrayaan-3 tested successfully, likely to be launched in June: ISRO
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
There'll be a time when people will have cash but no products to buy: Tomar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, urges to announce Census schedule soon

In the letter addressed to PM Modi, Baghel said that Census helps in formulating the developmental policies of the country

Topics
Bhupesh Baghel | Narendra Modi | census

ANI  Politics 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaks to the media. Photo: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting him to direct authorities to release the Census schedule soon.

In the letter addressed to PM Modi, Baghel said that Census helps in formulating the developmental policies of the country.

"For the last 150 years, Census is being conducted every 10 years. It helps in collecting data related to the social, cultural and economic changes in the last ten years. It helps in formulating the developmental policies for the country," Baghel said in his letter.

He said that the data provided by the last Census, conducted in 2011, are not applicable 12 years later, in 2023.

"In 2011, for the first time, social, economic and caste census was also conducted, based on which the current welfare schemes are being carried out. But, the census data was only applicable for a period of 10 years. The data provided are not suitable after 12 years. It would be better if a new survey is carried out at the earliest. In the survey, it should also be found how much benefits actually reached to the deprived sections," the letter further read.

CM Baghel urged PM Modi to direct the relevant authorities to fix the date for conducting the census.

"Keeping in consideration the importance of the census, and interests of the poor, I request you to kindly notify that the dates for the census program soon," Baghel added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bhupesh Baghel

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 06:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU