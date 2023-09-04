BJP nominates former UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma as Rajya Sabha candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the candidature of former Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma as the party's candidate from the state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections.

"The Central Election Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party has given its approval on one name for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh," a press release issued by National General Secretary Arun Singh stated which named Sharma as the party's candidate.

The term of the seat will end in November 2026. While the last date for filing nominations is September 5, the by-election is scheduled for September 15.

Earlier in July, BJP announced the candidatures of Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai and Kesrivevsinh Zala, both from Gujarat, and Ananta Maharaj (from West Bengal) for the forthcoming election to the Rajya Sabha.

