BJP passes resolution on Ram Temple: 'Ram Rajya for next 1,000 years'

The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya heralds the establishment of the Ram Rajya in India for the next 1,000 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a resolution passed on Sunday, the concluding day of the party’s two-day National Council meeting.

The resolution said India is fulfilling the goal of all-embracing and inclusive development in the spirit of Ram Rajya under Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s leadership. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It stated that Lord Ram, Sita, and the epic Ramayana were integral to every aspect of Indian civilisation and culture.

Addressing nearly 11,000 delegates at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the PM spoke of the “confusion” that plagued the Congress and the “battle raging within the Congress” between those who advocated “launching personal attacks on Modi” and the “section steeped in old Congress values which does not want the party to indulge in personal attacks on me” but fight on issues of ideology.

The PM's remarks come in the context of speculation that several key Congress leaders are likely to exit the party in the coming days.

Reacting to “political pundits” who doubt that the BJP could win in the south, the PM reminisced about the affection he received in southern India when he travelled through the region in January.

He lauded the government's efforts to forge a greater north-south cultural unity and the work done in the North East.

He pointed to the healthy representation of the northeast region in his council of ministers.

Modi explained how his party sent a “Gurjar Muslim” to the Rajya Sabha and worked in the interests of the Sikh community by constructing the Kartarpur Corridor.



He said the government eased rules for Haj travel for Muslim women. “My government is for every Indian,” he said.

The PM said India's relations with West Asia have been more robust than ever, and that five Arab countries have conferred their highest civilian honours on him.

The region has de-hyphenated India from Pakistan in its ties with New Delhi, he explained.

“The world powers are confident the BJP will return to power. I have invites of several foreign governments after the elections,” he asserted.

PM Modi urged BJP workers to devote themselves for the next hundred days to ensure the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wins 400 Lok Sabha seats, which would only be possible if the BJP were to win 370 seats.

He said a BJP win was crucial if India were to make the great leap forward in the next five years and walk on the road to becoming a developed country by 2047.

The PM appealed to party workers to contact each beneficiary of the government's schemes. He urged party workers to reach out to first-time voters in their polling booths to share “the work done in the last ten years and the plans for the next five years”.

He said the government received 1.5 million suggestions, more than half from those under 35, on their roadmap for a ‘developed India’.

Detailing the goals ahead, Modi said his plans for the future include India hosting the Olympics in 2036, the Youth Olympics in 2030, making Indian Railway net zero carbon emitter by 2030, and India by 2070, which will create innumerable ‘green’ job opportunities. The PM said he drew inspiration from Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The PM also reiterated his “guarantee” of making India the world's third-largest economy.

He added that it would lead to a larger welfare and infrastructure creation budget, including better living standards, improved public transport, and job opportunities.