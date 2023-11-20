Sensex (-0.21%)
65655.15 -139.58
Nifty (-0.19%)
19694.00 -37.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.13%)
6464.30 + 8.65
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
41856.45 + 45.20
Nifty Bank (0.00%)
43584.95 1.00
Heatmap

BJP received Rs 256.25 crore from Prudent Electoral Trust in FY 2022-23

The trust gave total donations of Rs 363.15 crore to political parties during the year, according to its filing before the Election Commission

BJP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP received a total of Rs 256.25 crore from Prudent Electoral Trust, while the BRS received Rs 90 crore and the YSRCP Rs 16 crore from the fund during the financial year that ended in March 2023.
The trust gave total donations of Rs 363.15 crore to political parties during the year, according to its filing before the Election Commission (EC).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The data shared by the trust reveals that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received 70.56 per cent of the donations made by it during the past year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a total of Rs 90 lakh from the fund in two tranches of Rs 45 lakh each.
The contributions made by the trust to the BJP were in 17 tranches.
The trust made three contributions to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), totalling Rs 90 crore. The maximum contribution of Rs 75 crore was made in one tranch to the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party while another of Rs 10 crore and yet another of Rs 5 crore were given to the ruling party in Telangana.
The YSRCP, which is in power in Andhra Pradesh, received contributions to the tune of Rs 16 crore in four tranches, with the maximum being of Rs 12 crore in one go.
Another trust -- Paribartan Electoral Trust -- has made a contribution of Rs 75 lakh to the BJP.
Electroral trusts, which give donations to political parties, have to make disclosures before the EC during the year in accordance with rules.

Also Read

AAP holds protest against action of central agencies against its leaders

Ex-minister murder case: YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy arrested by CBI, released

Telangana: BRS manifesto promises free insurance, subsidised cylinders

AAP claims BJP wants to finish party, after Kejriwal summoned by ED

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

BJP's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to start in Himachal from Nov 25

Will not contest further if I don't become CM this year, says TS Singh Deo

PM Modi launches scathing attack on Congress ahead of Rajasthan polls

From ports to airports, PM Modi controls everything: Congress chief Kharge

Raut accuses Bawankule of spending Rs 3.5 cr at Macao casino; BJP hits back

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electoral Bond Election Commission BJP electoral trusts Electoral trust donation Electoral funding

First Published: Nov 20 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveJio Financial ServicesWorld Heritage WeekIndia vs Australia CWC 2023 FinalState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayOnePlus 12 Smartphone

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon