Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Amit Shah: Special court defers hearing to Jan 18

The case stems from a lawsuit filed on August 4, 2018, by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, who accused Gandhi of making the remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Telangana Assembly elections, at Kollapur, in Nagarkurnool on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting for the Telangana Assembly elections, at Kollapur, in Nagarkurnool on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India Sultanpur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An MP-MLA court here on Saturday postponed to January 18 the hearing in a case filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Union minister Amit Shah as advocates were occupied with a judicial workshop.
The case stems from a lawsuit filed on August 4, 2018, by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, who accused Gandhi of making the remarks.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Mishra's lawyer Santosh Pandey said advocates were unavailable owing to a judicial workshop in the court for junior advocates.
He said the court had summoned Gandhi on December 16 in the case, but he did not appear. The court then summoned the Congress leader on January 6.
Earlier on November 18 last year, judge Yogesh Yadav had reserved the verdict after arguments, posted the matter for the next hearing on November 27 and summoned Gandhi to appear on December 16.
Mishra, a former chairman of a cooperative bank, is a resident of Hanumanganj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi's chronic habit to abuse, defame others: Ravi Shankar Prasad

SC dismisses PIL challenging restoration of Rahul Gandhi LS membership

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tributes offered by Bollywood stars, political leaders

Defamatory remarks against PM Modi: HC extends interim relief for Rahul

No force can silence voice of people: Cong on SC stay on Rahul's conviction

Will take decision on Ram Temple consecration invite 'very soon': Kharge

Cong unveils logo, slogan of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'; to be led by Rahul

'Open heart' for Cong, but ready to go solo in Bengal if needed: TMC

Nyay Yatra required as govt didn't allow us to speak in Parl: Kharge

Cong slams govt over impact of Chinese imports on Gujarat steel MSMEs

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah Indian National Congress Home Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon