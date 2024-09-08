Business Standard
BJP trying to 'intimidate' Hindu voters in J-K: NCP prez Farooq Abdullah

"They repealed Article 370 (of the Constitution) but did terrorism end? Terrorism is rising again and it is all their responsibility," he said

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Sep 08 2024

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said the BJP top brass was focussing its election campaign on Jammu as they want to "intimidate" the Hindu voters of Jammu and Kashmir by creating false fears.
He also accused the BJP of misleading the people by claiming that terrorism will rise again if the National Conference and Congress alliance came to power in Jammu and Kashmir.
"They (BJP) want to threaten the Hindu community. They think the Hindus will vote for them but today the Hindus have changed. First they (BJP) sought votes in the name of Ram and now they want to intimidate them," Abdullah charged.
 
He was speaking to reporters at Naseembagh mausoleum of National Conference founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdulla after paying tributes to the party founder on his 42nd death anniversary.
"They repealed Article 370 (of the Constitution) but did terrorism end? Terrorism is rising again and it is all their responsibility," he said.
Abdullah was responding to a question on why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were campaigning in Jammu while ignoring Kashmir.

Reacting to Shah's criticism of the NC-Congress coalition during his visit to Jammu, the former chief minister said he was only trying to malign his party.
"But, God willing they won't succeed. Our efforts will pave way to serve for the betterment of our people. The home minster can keep saying much about us as he wants but I want to tell him that we are against that Bharat, which they want to create. Bharat belongs to all -- Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists.
"We are not intruders. We and not snatching away mangalsutra. Muslims have an equal contribution towards the freedom of India," he added.
On restoration of statehood, Abdullah said the NC-Congress alliance will get it back.
On BJP manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir polls, he said it was just a "jumla" (rhetoric).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sep 08 2024

