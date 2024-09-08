Business Standard
Home / Politics / 'Double engine' govt will help Odisha prosper, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

'Double engine' govt will help Odisha prosper, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

'Double engine' govt will help Odisha prosper, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Majhi also had lunch at the house of a party worker (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said Odisha has a "double engine" government which would help the state develop and prosper.
Addressing a gathering at Barang in Banki assembly segment in Cuttack district on Saturday, he said the BJP has provided a people-centric government in Odisha.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Odisha has a double engine government, which will help the state develop and prosper. It is a people-centric government. Our commitment is to make a new Odisha," the chief minister said.
The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.
 
"Immediately after the formation of the government, we decided to open all four gates of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and also the Ratna Bhandar, the Lord's treasury. This shows that the state government is people-centric," Majhi said.
He said the BJP is the largest party in the world with a different ideology and appealed to people to take its membership.

More From This Section

Society doesn't like rift in families; realised my mistake: Ajit Pawar

Society doesn't like rift in families; realised my mistake: Ajit Pawar

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Sandeep Pathak, Sandeep, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

AAP labels GST on research grants as 'tax terrorism', seeks withdrawal

Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel move inside the Army Brigade camp during a terror attack in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.

NC leader accused of inciting hate during rally, faces police action

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh, Bajrang Punia, Bajrang, KC Venugopal, Venugopal

New journey not just politics, but fight for justice, says Vinesh Phogat

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Voice of love is heard in every corner: Gandhi on 2nd anniversary of BJY

"The BJP's ideology is to develop the country and take all people along in the journey," he said.
The BJP in Odisha has set a target to ensure at least 1 crore members from the existing 41 lakh.
Majhi also had lunch at the house of a party worker.
"I thank Kunmum who works as a samiti member of our party. I had lunch at her house and she served 15 items with Pakhal (wet rice)," he told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Multi-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar, Lucknow

LIVE news: Rescue efforts underway after building collapse in Lucknow; 8 dead, 28 injured

Cement

Raipur BJP MP seeks govt intervention for rollback of hike in cement prices

Jitendra Singh

No separate yardstick for separatists joining J-K polls: Jitendra Singh

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia used by Cong as pawns: Brij Bhushan Singh

JP Nadda, Nadda

BJP only party where ordinary person can also become PM, says JP Nadda

Topics : BJP Odisha Jagannath Temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon