Raipur BJP MP seeks govt intervention for rollback of hike in cement prices

Brijmohan Agrawal said the sudden increase in the cement prices by Rs 50 per sack would affect infrastructure projects, including roads, buildings, bridges, schools, colleges and others

Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Raipur BJP MP Brijmohan Agrawal has raised objection over the "steep" hike in cement prices by its manufacturers and demanded intervention of the Chhattisgarh government and the Centre for a rollback of the increased cost.
Agrawal said the sudden increase in the cement prices by Rs 50 per sack would affect infrastructure projects, including roads, buildings, bridges, schools, colleges and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.
In separate letters to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Competition Commission of India on September 6, Agrawal said despite Chhattisgarh being a state rich in minerals, iron, coal and energy resources, the cement manufacturers, by forming a cartel, tremendously increased the prices from September 3.
 
The attitude of cement companies has become that of "looting" the innocent people of Chhattisgarh, he said, adding the government needs to take strict action against cement manufacturers.
Mines, coal, energy, cheap electricity and cheap labour are available to cement companies in the state where they have been exploiting all resources. Right from raw material to energy, all things required for the production are available to them at lower rates, the BJP leader said.
Every month, about 30 lakh tonnes (6 crore sacks) of cement is produced in Chhattisgarh. The price of cement per sack was about Rs 260 before September 3, which has been increased to nearly Rs 310. Similarly, cement for government and public interest projects will now be available at Rs 260 per sack, which was earlier at Rs 210 per sack, he said.
The abrupt increase in cement prices by Rs 50 per sack will affect the infrastructure projects, including roads, buildings, bridges, canals, schools, colleges, anganwadi buildings and the PM housing scheme for the poor, Agrawal said.

The cost of all government projects will increase and it will become difficult for the poor to build houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which is not in the interest of the state and the country, he said.
The former state minister urged the Chhattisgarh and central governments to immediately convene a meeting of the cement companies and ask them to withdraw the price hike to ensure relief to people of the state.

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

