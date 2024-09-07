Voice of love is heard in every corner: Gandhi on 2nd anniversary of BJY

He further said that the yatra was a pivotal moment when the power of love defeated the negative forces of hate. | File Photo: PTI

On the second anniversary of the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the yatra proved that Indians were inherently loving people and "today their mission remains to ensure that the voice of love is heard in every corner of the country." "The Bharat Jodo Yatra taught me the beauty of silence. In the midst of cheering crowds and slogans, I discovered the power to tune out the noise and focus entirely on the person next to me--to truly listen. In those 145 days, and the two years since, I've listened to thousands of Indians from diverse backgrounds. Each voice has carried wisdom, teaching me something new, and each has represented our beloved Bharat Mata. The Yatra proved that Indians are inherently loving people. When I started this journey, I said, love will conquer hate and hope will defeat fear, today our mission remains the same - to ensure the voice of Bharat Mata, the voice of love is heard in every corner of our beloved country," Rahul Gandhi posted on X. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the distance covered on foot by Rahul Gandhi and Bharat Jodo Yatris from Kanyakumari to Kashmir awakened an unprecedented public consciousness of love, mutual harmony and brotherhood in the hearts of crores of people.

"On the occasion of the second anniversary of Bharat Jodo Yatra, I only appeal to the people of the country to continue the struggle to preserve the Constitution and democracy," Kharge said in a post in Hindi.

"Our struggle continues on the real issues of economic inequalities, inflation, unemployment, social injustice, destruction of the Constitution, and centralisation of power," the Congress chief said.

"We will not let the agenda of hatred and division succeed. The victory of love and humanity is certain. The Congress Party will not stop, it will not pause. The voice of Mother India is our voice," he said.

Congress general secretary, KC Venugopal said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra was the single most impactful political phenomenon on the last decade, which transformed the Congress and its bond with the people of India.

"On its 2nd anniversary, I salute the dedication of Rahul Gandhi ji and the lakhs of INC workers and ordinary citizens who joined this mass movement to revive India's soul," Venugopal posted on X.

He further said that the yatra was a pivotal moment when the power of love defeated the negative forces of hate.

"It brought hope for people when they were slowly being bogged down by negative and divisive agendas. It gave them the belief that there is a cause worth fighting for, which brings with it the promise of a better future. As Rahul ji has said multiple times, the Yatra was not just about those 4000 km; it is a continuous Tapasya for all of us, and it will go on until we achieve our mission!" he added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022 and was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and had lasted more than 130 days.