Cannot play communal card everytime: Sibal takes dig at BJP on Karnataka

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at the BJP over its defeat in the Karnataka elections, saying the lesson from the poll outcome was that one cannot sell the same product, repeat the same lies or play the communal card all the time.
In the May 10 elections, the Congress won 135 of the 224 seats, while the BJP and the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats, respectively.
In a tweet, Sibal said, "Lesson from Karnataka outcome: You can't: sell the same product, repeat the same lies, spew venom, vilify the past, align with a corrupt government and call others corrupt, play the communal card, all the time!"
Earlier on Sunday, Sibal had urged the Congress to "win people's hearts" for the next five years in the state by being open, honest and non-discriminatory.
Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.
He recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.
Also Read
Cong has to be at the centre of coalition against BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal
Kapil Sibal tears into Centre, claims misuse of anti-defection law
What about seeking proof from PM over allegations against Cong: Sibal to EC
BJP wants 'Opposition-free' India: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Kejriwal
Communal violence on table for BJP with 2024 polls nearing, alleges Sibal
Congress victory in Karnataka is best birthday gift for me: Shivakumar
Case against me by Nashik police under Maha CM's pressure: Sanjay Raut
Difference of opinion in Kerala's CPI(M) on Cong role in fight against BJP
Uttar Pradesh Urban Body Polls 2023: BJP way ahead, SP, BSP routed
SP, BSP blame BJP for their poor showing in Uttar Pradesh municipal polls
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)