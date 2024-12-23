Business Standard

Case registered against individuals who attempted to attack BJP MLC CT Ravi

A case has been registered against individuals who attempted to attack BJP MLC CT Ravi on December 19 at Belagavi Suvarna Soudha.

The incident allegedly occurred in response to CT Ravi's objectionable statement againstSecretary Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

A case has been registered against individuals who attempted to attack BJP MLC CT Ravi on December 19 at Belagavi Suvarna Soudha.

The complaint was filed at the Hirebagewadi police station in Belagavi, alleging that CT Ravi's life was threatened and that the attackers intended to kill him. The complaint was registered under various sections of the law, including BNS 189(2), 191(2), 190, 126(2), 352, and 351(2).

The incident allegedly occurred in response to CT Ravi's objectionable statement againstSecretary Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Notably, BJP leaders, including MLC D.S. Arun and Prof. S.V. Sankanura, had previously complained to the Home Department Secretary after Ravi's initial complaint was not accepted. The case was ultimately filed based on a complaint by Kishora B.R.

 

On Sunday, CT Ravi questioned the rationale behind his recent arrest and multiple transfers across four districts. Expressing confidence in public support, he raised concerns over the security arrangements, criticizing the government's claim of "security reasons" for his relocation.

"The public is in our support...They are standing with me...Why was I arrested? Why was I continuously shifted to four districts? CM says that due to security reasons they did this...Giving security in PS is difficult for them, but giving security at an isolated place is easy for them," the BJP leader said.

The case against Ravi was filed by Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar who alleged that the former used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council.

The Karnataka High Court issued an interim order for his release. Ravi was welcomed by BJP workers at the party office in Bengaluru on Saturday. He asked for government support as he claimed that he still has a life threat and demanded a judicial inquiry.

Ravi claimed that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar have planned something against him.

Addressing a press conference, Ravi said, "I still have a life threat, that's why I'm asking the government to provide me adequate support. If something happens to me, the government will have to take responsibility. DK Shivakumar and Lakshmi Hebbalkar planned something which will be a threat to me.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

