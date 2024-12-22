Business Standard

Sunday, December 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Kejriwal slams Centre after Delhi tableau excluded from Republic Day parade

Kejriwal slams Centre after Delhi tableau excluded from Republic Day parade

Kejriwal also slammed the BJP, saying Delhi being the national capital, its tableau should be included in the Republic Day parade every year

KEJRIWAL

(Former Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal | File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid reports claiming that Delhi's tableau has missed the cut for next year's Republic Day parade, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Centre of playing politics over the issue.

Kejriwal also slammed the BJP, saying Delhi being the national capital, its tableau should be included in the Republic Day parade every year.

"I want to ask them -- why is Delhi's tableau being excluded once again this year? Why are the people of Delhi being prevented from participating in the Republic Day celebrations," Kejriwal asked at a press conference.

Claiming that Delhi's tableau has been missing the cut for several years now, Kejriwal said, "What kind of politics is this? Why is there so much hatred towards Delhi and its people? If these leaders hold such animosity, why should the people of Delhi vote for them?"  Notably, Assembly elections in Delhi are due in February.

 

Hitting back at the AAP chief, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva claimed Kejriwal shows his "true colour" whenever a national festival approaches.

Also Read

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Registration for women, elderly welfare schemes to start tomorrow: Kejriwal

Kejriwal

AAP rejects claims of LG granting sanction to ED to prosecute Kejriwal

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal launches Dr Ambedkar scholarship amid row over Amit Shah's remarks

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal announces Ambedkar scheme for free foreign education for Dalits

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

Excise policy case: BJP Delhi chief accuses Kejriwal of being 'kingpin'

"Delhiites have not forgotten the incident from 2014 when the entire city was gearing up to celebrate Republic Day, but Kejriwal tarnished its dignity by staging a protest," Sachdeva said.

He also said the decision to select tableaux for the Republic Day parade is made by a designated committee, and their numbers are also limited, which Kejriwal is well aware of.

"However, since elections are approaching in Delhi, Kejriwal wants to divert people's attention from the real issues," the BJP leader said.

At the presser, Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP, claiming its election campaign lacked "any narrative, vision, or programme for the people of Delhi".

"They have no plans to show as to what they would do if they form the government," the AAP leader said.

The former chief minister also claimed that BJP is only focused on "hurling abuses at Kejriwal from morning till night".

Alleging that BJP's sole mission is "Kejriwal Hatao", Kejriwal asked if people should vote for a party just because it abuses others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Obviously, some are unhappy: Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra portfolio allocation

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar

NDA to contest 2025 Bihar polls under Nitish, PM Modi: Deputy CM Choudhary

BJP Flag, BJP

Baseless report: National Conference rules out joining BJP-led NDA

Mayawati

Cong doing politics of deception over 'disrespect' to Ambedkar: Mayawati

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab municipal polls: AAP wins Patiala; Congress ahead in Amritsar

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi Amit Shah Republic Day BJP AAP Aam Aadmi Party Delhi Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon