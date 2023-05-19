CBI calls TMC's Abhishek Banerjee as part of school jobs' scam probe

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, has been called by the CBI to appear at its Kolkata office on Saturday as part of the probe it is conducting into the school jobs scam.

Officials said Banerjee had been sent a missive asking him to join the probe at its offices at Nizam Palace here.

Earlier, on Thursday, Calcutta High Court had dismissed a petition filed by Banerjee seeking recall of a previous order of the court which said that investigative agencies such as CBI and ED could interrogate him in the teacher recruitment scam.

The TMC leader's name cropped up in a complaint filed by Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the scam, who alleged that he was being pressured by central investigating agencies to name Abhishek Banerjee in the recruitment case.

Also Read TMC's Abhishek welcomes SC decision on reassigning hearings in school scam Mission Meghalaya: Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee on 3-day tour from today TMC will not join CPM-Cong alliance in Tripura, Mamata to visit on Feb 6 Trinamool Congress second richest party after BJP, Congress at third: ADR Kuntal Ghosh files complaint alleging pressure from central agencies Services row: Ministers to visit Delhi L-G to urge him to follow SC's order Gehlot govt burning midnight oil to help Cong pull off another 2004 in 2024 CBI or ED may include my name in supplementary charge sheet: Tejashwi Yadav CLP meeting ends in 20 mins, Siddaramaiah elected as leader in Karnataka Challenges for Siddaramaiah: Cabinet formation, poll guarantees fulfillment