CLP meeting ends in 20 mins, Siddaramaiah elected as leader in Karnataka

After the selection, Legislative Council floor leader B.K. Hariprasad, Shivakumar and Surjewala presented Siddaramaiah with a bouquet

IANS Bengaluru
D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah

D K Shivakumar with Siddaramaiah (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Veteran leader Siddaramaiah was elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka held here on Thursday, paving the way for his swearing in as the Chief Minister.

After the election, Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, who will be Deputy Chief Minister, went in the same car to meet the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

Shivakumar moved the proposal to elect Siddaramaiah as the legislative party leader after the commencement of the meeting and it was supported by all the 135 MLAs.

Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, observers Sushilkumar Shinde, and Jitendra Singh also participated in the CLP meeting. The leaders handed over a bouquet to Siddaramaiah and congratulated him after his election.

The resolution on this regard was approved by senior leaders Dr. G. Parameshwara, H.K. Patil, M.B. Patil, R.V. Deshapande, Laxmi Hebbalkar, Tanveer Sait, and K.H. Muniyappa.

After the selection, Legislative Council floor leader B.K. Hariprasad, Shivakumar and Surjewala presented Siddaramaiah with a bouquet.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will take oath on May 20. Senior Congress leaders are also taking oath as cabinet ministers and the party is going to announce a major decision regarding implementation of guarantees assured to the people of Karnataka.

The party has promised to give 10 kg of rice to every member of BPL family, Rs 2,000 for woman heads of family, Rs 2,000 allowance for 2 years for unemployed graduates, Rs 1,500 allowance for 2 years for unemployed diploma holders, and free bus travel for women in the entire Karnataka state.

--IANS

mka/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Congress Siddaramaiah Karnataka

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

