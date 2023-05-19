close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CBI or ED may include my name in supplementary charge sheet: Tejashwi Yadav

The ED questioned Rabri Devi for six hours on Thursday

IANS Patna
Photo: ANI

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday claimed that the CBI or ED may include his name in the supplementary charge sheet of IRCTC land-for-job scam.

Tejashwi Yadav was in Patna to participate in a sports conclave where he said that the BJP is angry over its massive defeat in Karnataka and questioning his mother, Rabri Devi was a side-effect of it. "BJP is scared of the 2024 Lok Sabha election," said Yadav.

The ED questioned Rabri Devi for six hours on Thursday. When asked about this, Tejashwi Yadav said: "You are well aware that BJP leaders are deliberately asking CBI and ED to raid my house. They have come to my house several times. Even they do not know how many times they raided my house. They have found nothing till now."

"BJP, after massive defeat and its graph declining across the country, can do anything. At present, my name is not in the charge sheet of IRCTC scam but they may add my name in the supplementary charge sheet. I would not be surprised when things like this would happen in future. They have been troubling us ever since our government was formed in Bihar," Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav also congratulated the Congress party for the thumping victory in Karnataka.

"Karnataka poll result is a lesson for the BJP and they will face more massive defeat in Lok Sabha election 2024. Tomorrow there is a swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru and CM Nitish Kumar, myself and Lalan Babu have also received invitations from the Congress party. We are going there tomorrow," Yadav said.

Also Read

RJD MLA's remark against Bihar CM unacceptable, says Tejashwi Yadav

ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Chanda Yadav in land-for-jobs case

No need to wait till 2025, Nitish should make Tejashwi Bihar CM now: Kishor

Rumours, says Tejashwi Yadav on ED claims of Rs 600 cr 'proceeds of crime'

Land-for-jobs PMLA case: Rabri Devi appears before ED for questioning

MoU signed for ferry service on Brahmaputra to connect 7 religious sites

Official death toll from cyclone Mocha at least 145, says Myanmar

Supreme Court allows axing of khair trees on govt forest land in HP

Why is there delay in justice to wrestlers: Congress' Sachin Pilot

CRPF Commandos conduct special drill in J&K's Dal Lake ahead of G20 summit

--IANS

ajk/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tejashwi Yadav Rabri Devi Bihar IRCTC scam

First Published: May 19 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Why is there delay in justice to wrestlers: Congress' Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

CRPF Commandos conduct special drill in J&K's Dal Lake ahead of G20 summit

CRPF
2 min read

Jharkhand RERA blacklists firms, 3 partners for violation of norms

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
3 min read

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be ready by next week, check details here

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link
2 min read

Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 series smartphones at Rs 5,999 onwards: Details

Redmi A2
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

India, India population
2 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

Shein is coming back to India. Here's why it was banned in the past

Photo: Shutterstock
5 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon