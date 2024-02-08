Centre waging war against opposition govt: Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of waging a war against state governments led by opposition parties.
Leaders and lawmakers from the Left Democratic Front of Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, staged a protest against the Union government at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday. Kejriwal participated in the protest.
"Opposition parties represent 700 million people in the country. The BJP has waged a war against the opposition-ruled states. The Centre is using all the tactics to harass the opposition governments," Kejriwal said at the protest.
He added, "It is depriving them of valid funds, obstructs work through Governors and LGs. They are also harassing them by using central agencies to arrest opposition leaders."

He said the protesters were not "here to beg or ask for anything for our families."

"I have come here to ask for the right of 20 million people. If you do not give us funds how will we build roads, provide electricity and work for development," the Aam Aadmi Party National Convener said.
Citing Punjab's instance, he said the state government had to go to the Supreme Court for release of rural development fund.
The governors are meddling with state subjects in opposition-ruled states and agencies like ED are being used to frame opposition leaders, he alleged.
"They have arrested Hemant Soren, now they can arrest even me. They can arrest anyone and send him jail to topple government.
"I want to ask BJP not to be arrogant. A time can come when we will be there (in power) and you will be here (in opposition) and the same laws can come to haunt you," Kejriwal said.

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

