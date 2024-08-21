Business Standard
Home / India News / Badlapur protest politically motivated; most protestors outsiders: Shinde

Badlapur protest politically motivated; most protestors outsiders: Shinde

Massive protest broke out in Badlapur town as angry parents, local residents and others blocked railway tracks and ransacked the school where two kindergarten girls were sexually abused

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

They just wanted to malign the government: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde |

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed that the protest at Badlapur in Thane district over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls was politically motivated and aimed at maligning the state government.

He also said that the majority of protesters were outsiders. Talking to reporters, Shinde targeted the opposition and said those doing politics over the incident should be ashamed. A massive protest broke out in Badlapur town on Tuesday as angry parents, local residents and others blocked railway tracks and ransacked the school where two kindergarten girl students were sexually abused by a male attendant last week.
"The protest was politically motivated because the protesters were not local residents. The local residents who were part of the protest could be counted on fingers," he said. He said state minister Girish Mahajan agreed to all demands of the protestors but they were still not ready to relent. "This means they just wanted to malign the government," he said.
According to him, some protesters were carrying placards mentioning the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', his government's flagship financial assistance scheme for women. The placards said they did not want the monthly sum of Rs 1,500 but protection for their girls. The protestors blocked the rail route which led to suspension of rail services between Badlapur to Ambernath for over 10 hours. "Does anyone protest like this? The stomachache the opposition is suffering from due to this scheme is visible from yesterday's protest," Shinde said. Under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', eligible women are entitled to get a monthly sum of Rs 1,500.
At least 25 police personnel, including the railway cops, were injured in incidents of stone-pelting at the Badlapur railway station and elsewhere in the town during the protest. Police have arrested at least 72 persons and filed four FIRs in connection with the violence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

