Uttarakhand BJP sends 3 names to party central board for Bageshwar bypoll

The process of filing nominations for the by-election, scheduled for September 5, has already begun and will continue till August 17

BJP

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Uttarakhand BJP has sent three names to the party's central parliamentary board for selection of one candidate for the upcoming assembly bypoll in Bageshwar.
The process of filing nominations for the by-election, scheduled for September 5, has already begun and will continue till August 17.
Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt said the names of the top three contenders for the seat have been sent by the state unit's election committee to the party's central parliamentary board.
The board will announce the BJP candidate soon after due consideration of the list of names forwarded to it, Bhatt said.
A by-election is being held on the seat Bageshwar as it fell vacant due to the death of sitting MLA and cabinet minister Chandan Ramdas in April this year.
He had won the seat on a BJP ticket for four consecutive terms.

BJP has fixed August 16 for filing its nomination, Bhatt said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Bhatt, apart from a host of party workers, will accompany the candidate to the nomination booth, he added.
Ramdas worked all his life for the development of Bageshwar and the party would choose a candidate who can complete his unfinished work, Bhatt said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand BJP Election

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

