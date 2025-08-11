Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CM Fadnavis shielding 'corrupt' ministers, claims Uddhav Thackeray

Speaking at a protest to demand the sacking of "corrupt" ministers, primarily from the rival Shiv Sena, Thackeray said agitation will continue until those ministers are shown the door

Thackeray asked his party workers to inform the public about "corrupt" actions of the Mahayuti ministers. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray on Monday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of "shielding corrupt" ministers in his cabinet, and claimed the ruling Mahayuti has relegated the state to last position in development and top in corruption.

Speaking at a protest organised here to demand the sacking of "corrupt" ministers, primarily from the rival Shiv Sena, which is a constituent of the Mahayuti along with the BJP and NCP, Thackeray said the agitation will continue until those ministers are shown the door. 

The Sena (UBT) said it has carried out similar agitation across the state.

 

Thackeray asked the party workers to inform the public about "corrupt" actions of the Mahayuti ministers.

"We gave them (government) evidence (against ministers) and yet there is no action on them. Someone is running a dance bar, another has a bag full of notes. There is no need of even any probe now, yet the CM does not sack the ministers," Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been demanding resignation of ministers Yogesh Kadam, Sanjay Shirsat, Sanjay Rathod, all belonging to the ruling Shiv Sena, and Manikrao Kokate of the NCP. 

"I pity Fadnavis. Why is he shielding these corrupt ministers? He does not have the courage to sack them despite the brute majority," Thackeray claimed.

"The Mahayuti has relegated Maharashtra to the last position and top position in corruption," the former CM alleged.

Kadam has been accused by Thackeray's party of running a dance bar with a permit in his mother's name, a charge denied by the minister.

Kokate has been facing flak for allegedly playing rummy in the state legislative council and for "insensitive" remarks against farmers. 

The Sena (UBT) has been targeting Shirsat after a video showed him purportedly sitting in a room with a partially opened bag containing bundles of cash. The minister has rubbished the claim and said the bag contained only clothes.

The Thackeray-led party has also accused minister Sanjay Rathod of indulging in corruption.

It also sought to link BJP minister Girish Mahajan with an alleged "honeytrap" scandal.

Kadam, Shirsat and Rathod were among the 39 MLAs who backed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde when he rebelled against Thackeray in 2022. The rebellion resulted in the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and split into the then undivided Shiv Sena. 

Uddhav Thackeray recalled that when Shiv Sena-BJP coalition was in power from 1995-99, five ministers were asked to quit by Sena founder Bal Thackeray because there were allegations of corruption against them.

The Sena (UBT) chief also targeted the Centre over Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as vice president.

He said no explanation was given for Dhankhar's sudden resignation, and sought information on his "disappearance".

"Where is the (former) vice president?" Thackeray asked.

In a sudden move, Dhankhar resigned as vice president on July 22 citing medical reasons. The opposition has raised questions over his resignation.

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Maharashtra Protest Mumbai

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

