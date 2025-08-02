Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Dadagiri' biggest hurdle in Pune's industrial development: CM Fadnavis

'Dadagiri' biggest hurdle in Pune's industrial development: CM Fadnavis

If this mentality is not eradicated, Pune, the state's second largest city and one of the country's premier economic hubs, will not be able to achieve its true development potential, the CM warned

Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis emphasised that in order to remain globally competitive, investors need access to efficient and cost-effective services. "If they are forced to operate in such an atmosphere , they will neither survive nor become globally competitive," he pointed out. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said growing "dadagiri" (bullying) by certain elements to exert pressure on industries to hire particular persons or to award contracts to them is the biggest bottleneck in Pune's development.

If this mentality is not eradicated, Pune, the state's second largest city and one of the country's premier economic hubs, will not be able to achieve its true development potential, the CM warned. 

  He was speaking at the inauguration of Pune Metropolitan Region Growth Hub (PMR G-Hub) initiative on Friday.  "Merely ensuring a hassle-free environment at the government level is not enough. The larger social and political ecosystem must also be conducive for businesses. Today, some people are pressuring industries to employ their recommended candidates, buy raw material from them, and allot contracts only to them. This kind of interference has become a major hurdle in Pune's progress," he asserted. 

 

  "If there is any bottleneck in the development of Pune, it is this dadagiri that has crept into the industrial and business sectors. It restricts an investor's freedom to choose what is feasible and economical," the CM said.  Fadnavis emphasised that in order to remain globally competitive, investors need access to efficient and cost-effective services. "If they are forced to operate in such an atmosphere , they will neither survive nor become globally competitive," he pointed out. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Pune Maharashtra

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

