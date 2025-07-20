Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / First time Maha CM placed Hindi above Marathi: Supriya Sule on language row

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule took a jibe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning who might be pressuring him to prioritise Hindi over Marathi

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule said she is very concerned about Devendra (Fadnavis) Ji. (File Photo:PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Amid the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language row, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule took a jibe at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning who might be pressuring him to prioritise Hindi over Marathi.

Speaking with the reporters on Saturday, Supriya Sule said, "I am very concerned about Devendra (Fadnavis) Ji. Who is pressuring him?... Under whose pressure is he doing this? This is the first time that Maharashtra's Chief Minister is placing Hindi above Marathi..."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray hit back at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's controversial "patak-patak ke maarenge" remarks.

In a counter-attack, Raj Thackeray said, "A BJP MP said, 'Marathi logon ko hum yahan pe patak patak ke maarenge'... You come to Mumbai. Mumbai ke samundar mein dubo dubo ke maarenge."

 

Reacting to Dubey's remarks, the MNS chief asserted that he will not compromise on matters related to the Marathi language and the people of Maharashtra. He further said that those who live in Maharashtra should "learn Marathi as soon as possible."

"I will not make any compromises over Marathi and the people of Maharashtra. Those who live in Maharashtra, to them I would like to say, 'learn Marathi as soon as possible, wherever you go, speak Marathi'. In Karnataka, they fight for their language. Even a rickshaw puller knows that the Government is standing behind him over language. Similarly, you are like a pillar and speak in Marathi only. This is what I have come to request all of you," Thackeray said while addressing a gathering in Mumbai.

Taking a dig at the Maharashtra leadership over the language policy, Thackeray said, "Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had said that they would make Hindi language compulsory (in schools)... Maharashtra CM is fighting for Hindi. Marathi should be made mandatory in all schools. But instead, you are speaking about making Hindi mandatory."

The Maharashtra Government had revoked the government resolutions (GRs) on the three-language policy, introducing Hindi as the third language in primary schools. The government has decided to set up a committee to take a relook into the three-language policy.

Fadnavis announced that the government resolutions (GRs) issued in April regarding the three-language policy in primary schools have been cancelled. The first GR had made Hindi a compulsory third language for students from Classes 1 to 5, and the second GR made it optional.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Supriya Sule Hindi language languages Marathi Maharashtra government

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

