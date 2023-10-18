Committee calls BJP MP Dubey for statement in complaint against Mahua

The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee on Wednesday asked BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai to appear before it for "oral evidence" on October 26 in connection with his "cash for query" allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

"Oral evidence of Dr. Nishikant Dubey, MP, in respect of complaint dated 15 October, 2023 given by him against Smt. Mahua Moitra, MP for alleged direct involvement in cash for query in Parliament," the subject of the Lok Sabha secretariat communication to him read.

The letter sent by a secretariat official said, "I am directed to state that the Committee on Ethics has decided to hear you in the above matter, in person, on Thursday, 26 October, 2023..."



Dubey has accused Moitra of taking "bribes" from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to constitute an "inquiry committee" to look into the charges against her.

Moitra has hit back, saying she "welcomes any move against her after the Lok Sabha Speaker is finished dealing with pending charges against him (Dubey)".

Moitra has also approached the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain Dubey, Dehadrai and several social media platforms and media houses from posting, circulating or publishing any alleged fake and defamatory content against her.

In his complaint against Moitra to Lok Sabha Speaker On Birla, Dubey had cited "irrefutable evidence" he had recieved from advocate Dehadrai to attack her.

In his letter to the speaker, Dubey said 50 of 61 questions she asked in Lok Sabha till recently were focused on the Adani Group, the business conglomerate which the TMC MP has often accused of malpractices.

He had alleged that she has been targeting the Adani Group at the behest of a rival businessman.

Also Read TMC MP Mahua Moitra files defamation suit against BJP's Nishikant Dubey LS Speaker refers complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to ethics panel Probe indecent conduct of Danish Ali too: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to Speaker Tata Steel dismisses 35 for 'unacceptable practices', says ethics priority Groups working overtime to harm our name: Adani Group on Dubey-Moitra spat Adani Group 'fleecing' people to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore: Rahul Gandhi Chhattisgarh polls: Over Rs 5.5 cr worth of cash, liquor seized in state Raman Singh asks for change in date of 2nd phase of Chhattisgarh polls Telangana elections: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to launch Congress bus yatra Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah