Probe indecent conduct of Danish Ali too: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to Speaker

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said on Saturday the Lok Sabha Speaker should also probe the "indecent" conduct and remarks of Danish Ali, who was recently at the receiving end of ruling party member Ramesh Bidhuri's derogatory words in the House.

Dubey was, however, categorical in condemning Bidhuri's comments, saying no decent society can justify them and they cannot be condemned enough.

"But the Lok Sabha Speaker should also probe the indecent remarks and conduct of Danish Ali. Under Lok Sabha rules, obstructing another MP during the time allotted to him, speaking while sitting and giving a running commentary also call for punishment," he posted on X.

Dubey said that he has been a Lok Sabha MP for nearly 15 years and stays in the House throughout, spending more time than others. "I never thought that I would witness such a day," he added.

Bidhuri's abusive outburst in the House on Thursday embarrassed the BJP and sparked outrage, with Speaker Om Birla issuing him a warning and his own party seeking a show cause. Bidhuri's remarks were expunged from Parliamentary records



Opposition parties have rallied around Ali, who has sought action against Bidhuri, and targeted the ruling party over the issue.

Also Read Why object to Nishikant as first BJP speaker on women's quota bill: Shah BJP issues show cause notice to Bidhuri over his remarks against Danish Ali Ashes: Stokes' call changed Moeen Ali's mind to come out of Test retirement Honour that awaits PM Modi in US, only few have got in past: EAM Jaishankar Women's reservation bill: BJP criticises Cong, says party playing politics Himachal Assembly discusses anonymous letter accusing govt officer of graft B-team of BJP in Ktaka has officially become ND's part: Cong on JD(S) move Bidhuri's remarks hate speech, will quit LS if action not taken: Danish Ali BJP attempts to repair its southern gateway: JD(S) joins BJP-led NDA NCP split: Ajit faction submits disqualification plea against Sharad's MLAs