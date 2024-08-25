Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Cong allies with NC ahead of J-K polls as it is hungry for power: Odisha CM

Cong allies with NC ahead of J-K polls as it is hungry for power: Odisha CM

Majhi alleged that there was a conspiracy to end the reservation system by the Congress and its alliance partners

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi

The Odisha chief minister said the Congress must explain its stand on Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Facebook/ @mohancharanmajhibjp)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi slammed the Congress for joining hands with the National Conference (NC) ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, alleging that the grand old party is "hungry for power".
He sought clarification from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whether his party would "support the National Conference's promise for a separate flag in Jammu and Kashmir".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Does the Congress support any unrest in Jammu and Kashmir by increasing terrorist activities once again? Will the Congress have the support to promote separatists by talking to the arch-enemy Pakistan, instead of establishing peace by talking to the people of Jammu and Kashmir?" Majhi asked Gandhi in the video message.
He also asked, "Will the Congress party support the cross-border terrorism by opening trade with Pakistan? Will this not affect the local ecosystem?"

The BJP leader sought clarification from the Congress on "whether it supports the decision of the National Conference to give government jobs to people involved in terrorism and stone-pelting activities".
Majhi alleged that there was a "conspiracy to end the reservation system by the Congress and its alliance partners".
"The National Conference is going to mete out injustice by ending the reservation system for Dalits, Gujjars and the residents of hill areas. Will the Congress support this?" he questioned.
The chief minister also asked whether the Congress will support "the National Conference's plan to change the name of the 'Shankaracharya Mountain' to 'Takht-e-Sulaiman' and 'Hari Parbat' to 'Koh-e-Maran'."

The Odisha chief minister said the Congress must explain its stand on Jammu and Kashmir.

More From This Section

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Prashant Kishor's new party to have proportional social representation

Sonam Wangchuk, hunger strike

Leh apex body plans foot march to Delhi to press govt on 4-point agenda

Modi, Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Nadda

Will set up 768 offices across country, 563 ready: BJP president JP Nadda

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Sukhvinder Singh

Profit-making bodies asked to release DA, other arrears: Himachal CM Sukhu

Prajwal Revanna

2,144 pages chargesheet filed against Prajwal Revanna in sexual abuse case

The National Conference on Thursday announced a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
The 90-member assembly elections will take place in three phases - September 18, September 25, and October 1 - with the vote counting scheduled for October 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

No Dalit, Adivasi, or OBC in Miss India list, I checked, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Caste census required for 90% people sitting out of system: Rahul Gandhi

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Pushkar Singh, Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

J-K polls: Cong forged alliance with NC for power, says U'khand CM Dhami

Raj Thackeray

MVA got anti-BJP votes in LS polls, no rise in support base: MNS chief

Kumari Selja

Cong rules out alliance with AAP for Haryana Assembly polls: Selja

Topics : Congress Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir politics Assembly Election Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon