Will set up 768 offices across country, 563 ready: BJP president JP Nadda

The Bharatiya Janata Party planned to set up 768 offices of the party across the country of which 563 are ready, BJP president JP Nadda said on Saturday. Nadda, scheduled to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of Goa BJP's headquarters near Panaji, addressed the function via video message. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The foundation stone was laid by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. The headquarters will come up on the outskirts of Panaji near a highway connecting the capital city to Old Goa. The new building would be ready by December 2026, Sawant said.

"After forming the government in Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took various important decisions related to the government and also the party organisation," Nadda said.

He said establishing BJP headquarters in every capital city and the party office in each district was one of the key decisions taken by Modi and Shah.

"The party decided to construct 768 offices of which 563 are already completed, while work is underway at 96 offices," Nadda said.

Nadda recalled that the BJP national executive meeting was held in Goa in June 2013 ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

"The National Executive meeting had resolved to throw out the Congress government. After that meeting, the party workers worked hard, due to which Narendra Modi-led government came to power in 2014," he said.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis said this was a proud moment for him as a BJP leader.

"For any BJP leader, party office is like a home. I feel the same happiness one would feel while laying the foundation stone for his home," he said.