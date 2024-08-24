Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Prashant Kishor's new party to have proportional social representation

Prashant Kishor's new party to have proportional social representation

The new party, which will be formed on October 2 in Bihar, will have a 25-member central committee, with proportional representation

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Kishor has already announced that he will not be a part of the leadership group. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As political strategist Prashant Kishor looks to shape his 'Jan Suraj' campaign into a political party, he is keen to shake off any perception linking the new organisation with any particular voting bloc by incorporating proportional number of representatives from various social groups in line with their population share.
The new party, which will be formed on October 2 in Bihar, will have a 25-member central committee, with proportional representation from the general category, other backward classes (OBCs), extremely backward classes (EBCs), scheduled castes and minorities, 'Jan Suraj' representatives have said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
They had earlier said that equal representation would be made from these communities before revising their statement to say that these social blocks will have their share in line with their population in the overall census.
The Bihar government had recently carried out a caste survey to find out the number of different communities.
The 25 members will elect a leader of the party for a term of one year, and the representative of the most deprived community will get the first term followed by other communities, they said.
Kishor has already announced that he will not be a part of the leadership group and will continue his foot march across his home state.

More From This Section

Sonam Wangchuk, hunger strike

Leh apex body plans foot march to Delhi to press govt on 4-point agenda

Modi, Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Nadda

Will set up 768 offices across country, 563 ready: BJP president JP Nadda

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Sukhvinder Singh

Profit-making bodies asked to release DA, other arrears: Himachal CM Sukhu

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Cast census required for 90% people sitting out of system: Rahul Gandhi

Prajwal Revanna

2,144 pages chargesheet filed against Prajwal Revanna in sexual abuse case

He is keen that the new party gets fully on the ground before the next Assembly elections in the state to be held by the end of 2025.
Any founder member of the campaign having at least 5,000 proposes can be a part of the election process to become the party's central committee member, according to its announcement made recently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishore to formally launch Jan Suraaj as political party on Oct 2

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor

Highlights: Oppn missed chances; BJP may win 300 LS seats, says Prashant Kishor

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor

LS polls: Oppn missed chances, BJP may win 300 seats says Prashant Kishor

Modi, Narendra Modi

Will encourage scientific advancement: PM Modi hails BioE3 policy

Trade, container

Indian traders keen to boost ties with Seychelles, says trade commissioner

Topics : Prashant kishore Bihar Elections Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon