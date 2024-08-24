Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / Leh apex body plans foot march to Delhi to press govt on 4-point agenda

Leh apex body plans foot march to Delhi to press govt on 4-point agenda

Wangchuk, who was also present at the press conference, said the Ladakhis were hopeful that the central government would carry forward the dialogue with their representatives

Sonam Wangchuk, hunger strike

The talks between Ladakh representatives and the central government ended in March without any concrete outcome. | File photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Leh
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Leh Apex Body (LAB) on Saturday announced a foot march from Leh to Delhi next month to urge the Centre to resume the stalled dialogue with the leadership of Ladakh on their four-point agenda.
The LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), both separate groupings of various political, social and religious organisations, are jointly spearheading an agitation over the past four years in support of statehood, extension of the Constitution's sixth schedule, early recruitment process along with a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The talks between Ladakh representatives and the central government ended in March without any concrete outcome.
Announcing the peaceful march from Leh to the national capital, co-chairman of LAB Chering Dorjey Lakruk said a minimum 100 volunteers accompanied by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will start walking from Leh on September 1 and reach Delhi on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.
However, there will be a change in the dates if the number of the volunteers remains less than 100 but the march will definitely happen, Lakruk said.
"The decision to conduct the march was taken at the Apex body meeting two days ago. Given the peak farming and tourism season, there is a possibility of less number of volunteers. We appeal to every section of the society to come forward and join the march," he said.
Wangchuk, who was also present at the press conference, said the Ladakhis were hopeful that the central government after settling down for the third term, would carry forward the dialogue with their representatives.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Nadda

Will set up 768 offices across country, 563 ready: BJP president JP Nadda

Bibhav Kumar, Bibhav

Delhi magistrate court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till Sept 13

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Sukhvinder Singh

Profit-making bodies asked to release DA, other arrears: Himachal CM Sukhu

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Cast census required for 90% people sitting out of system: Rahul Gandhi

Prajwal Revanna

2,144 pages chargesheet filed against Prajwal Revanna in sexual abuse case

"Through this march, we are following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi because we believe in his doctrine of non-violence We are fighting for our issues which are justified, democratic and safeguarding the environment," he said.
"We want the nation to hear our voice and also want to impress the government to honour its promises and resume dialogue with our leaders," he said.
Asked about his plan to go for another round of hunger strike, he said if the Ladakhi leaders were not called for the dialogue on the four-point agenda, he has no option but to take the extreme step once again.
"The LAB has decided not to go on a hunger strike for the time being to give more time to the government. We are prepared for it as well," Wangchuk added.
Another LAB member Sheikh Nazir requested volunteers to join the march in large numbers and said the KDA representatives will be joining them when they cross into Himachal Pradesh as Jammu and Kashmir is heading for assembly elections next month.
He said they will meet the BJP leadership in Ladakh and will invite them for the march as well.
After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, Ladakh, which shares its border with both Pakistan and China, was carved out as a Union Territory without legislature.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Srinagar-Leh road

LAB, KDA hold meet in Ladakh, pleads centre on discussion over 4-pt agenda

Ladakh

Ladakh council's representation, decision-making powers retained: Govt

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED undertakes first-ever searches in Ladakh in cryptocurrency fraud case

Lamayuru Ladakh, mountains, Ladakh, Union territory

Ladakh chosen for India's Mars, Moon research site to boost space program

Leh airport flights cancelled

When flights couldn't take off in Leh because air was too thin: Explained

Topics : Sonam Wangchuk Narendra Modi Ladakh kargil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon