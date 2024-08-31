Cong holds protest against K'taka Guv's nod to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah

Business Standard
Chief Minister has alleged that the Governor's office was misused to 'destabilise' the Congress government in the state

Ruling party leaders led by Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar held the agitation. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

The Congress in Karnataka on Saturday staged a protest against the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to investigate and prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam.
Ruling party leaders led by Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar held the agitation before taking out the 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march.
The Chief Minister has alleged that the Governor's office was misused to 'destabilise' the Congress government in the state.
Siddaramaiah has also accused Gehlot of discriminating against him while granting permission for prosecution.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on August 16 accorded sanction for prosecution of the CM under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions of three social activists.

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

