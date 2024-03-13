Sensex (    %)
                             
Cong organises dharna in front of Kerala Raj Bhavan against CAA enforcement

Addressing the dharna, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that the BJP-led government issued the CAA notification to divide the people along communal lines

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday organised a dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan here to protest against the Central government's decision to enforce the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
Addressing the dharna, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that the BJP-led government issued the CAA notification to divide the people along communal lines.
"When the Congress was in power at the Centre, we brought several legislations to uplift the lives of the poor. But when the BJP came to power, they enacted laws to divide the people for political purposes," the Congress leader alleged.
He said that the Congress will fight the law and there will be no compromise on it.
Several leaders of the party, including UDF convenor and senior party leader M M Hassan, CWC member and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, and Attingal MP Adoor Prakash, attended the function.

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

