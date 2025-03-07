Friday, March 07, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Politics / Cong protests in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur against party leader's 'harassment'

Cong protests in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur against party leader's 'harassment'

Sarwar Khan was recently taken to the Kiccha police station for interrogation following a complaint from a man that the Congress leader had attacked him during the recently held cooperative elections

Press Trust of India Rudrapur (U'khand)
Congress workers led by Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya have caused a ruckus outside the office of the senior superintendent of police here to protest the alleged harassment of party leader Sarwar Khan by the force.

Sarwar Khan was recently taken to the Kiccha police station for interrogation following a complaint from a man that the Congress leader had attacked him during the recently held cooperative elections.

On Thursday, several Congress workers and leaders, including Kiccha MLA Tilak Raj Behad, led by Arya marched to the SSP's office demanding that they be allowed to meet the officer in his chamber, an official at Sidcul police station said.

 

He said the protesters got into a scuffle with the police personnel who stopped them at the SSP's office gate.

The high voltage drama lasted for hours till late in the evening as the Congress leaders demanded the removal of the Kiccha police station SHO, accusing him of "acting as a BJP agent and harassing" a senior party leader like Sarwar Khan.

When the Congress leaders refused to budge, they were detained by the police and brought to the Sidcul police station. The protest was withdrawn after the leaders were assured by the police officials that an impartial probe would be conducted into the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

