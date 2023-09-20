close
Sensex (-1.05%)
66884.32 -712.52
Nifty (-1.00%)
19932.30 -201.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
40573.05 -85.15
Nifty Smallcap (-1.00%)
5792.10 -58.30
Nifty Bank (-1.35%)
45360.30 -619.55
Heatmap

Why object to Nishikant as first BJP speaker on women's quota bill: Shah

"I wish to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury whether only women should speak on these issues. Can't men speak on women's issues," Shah asked

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the special session of the Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday wondered whether Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was "jealous" of Nishikant Dubey, who was the first speaker from the BJP ranks on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.
Shah's remarks came after Chowdhury and other opposition leaders pointed out that the BJP was fielding a male member to speak on the debate on the bill.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was the first speaker on the bill from the opposition ranks.
"I wish to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury whether only women should speak on these issues. Can't men speak on women's issues," Shah asked.
He also wondered why there should be any objection to Dubey being the first to speak on the bill.
"Perhaps he (Chowdhury) is jealous because he did not get to be the first speaker," Shah said.

Also Read

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets victim's familyof Panchayat poll violence

As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Adhir Chowdhury's suspension

BJP playing politics over OBC community, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Digvijaya accuses MP of diverting public funds for BJP's 'election agenda'

Congress demands immediate implementation of women's quota bill: Sonia

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far

Will fully cooperate: Kharge asks to rectify loopholes in Reservation Bill

INDIA bloc to meet ahead of discussion on Women's Quota Bill in Lok Sabha

The home minister further said it has been the tradition of this country for brothers to think about and speak on women's welfare.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, also called the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyum, for consideration and passing.
The bill seeks to provide one third reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amit Shah Women Reservation Bill BJP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Parliament

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch TodayApple Releases iOS 17World Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveTop 10 Business IdeasGold-Silver PriceBlue Star Share PriceIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on SaturdayNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Smriti Irani's portfolio to abuse Cong, Gandhi family, says KC VenugopalIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon