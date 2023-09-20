Why object to Nishikant as first BJP speaker on women's quota bill: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday wondered whether Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was "jealous" of Nishikant Dubey, who was the first speaker from the BJP ranks on the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha.

Shah's remarks came after Chowdhury and other opposition leaders pointed out that the BJP was fielding a male member to speak on the debate on the bill.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was the first speaker on the bill from the opposition ranks.

"I wish to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury whether only women should speak on these issues. Can't men speak on women's issues," Shah asked.

He also wondered why there should be any objection to Dubey being the first to speak on the bill.

"Perhaps he (Chowdhury) is jealous because he did not get to be the first speaker," Shah said.

Also Read Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury meets victim's familyof Panchayat poll violence As both houses pass IIM (Amendment) Bill, here's a look at major changes Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury Lok Sabha panel adopts resolution to revoke Adhir Chowdhury's suspension BJP playing politics over OBC community, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Digvijaya accuses MP of diverting public funds for BJP's 'election agenda' Congress demands immediate implementation of women's quota bill: Sonia What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so far Will fully cooperate: Kharge asks to rectify loopholes in Reservation Bill INDIA bloc to meet ahead of discussion on Women's Quota Bill in Lok Sabha

The home minister further said it has been the tradition of this country for brothers to think about and speak on women's welfare.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, also called the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyum, for consideration and passing.

The bill seeks to provide one third reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.