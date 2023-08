Cong slams those unable to digest contribution of Nehru in setting up Isro

The Congress has hit out at those "unable to digest the contribution" of Jawaharlal Nehru that led to the setting up of Isro and asserted that the India's first prime minister used to encourage the scientific approach.

The Congress and the BJP have been engaged in a war of words over Nehru and other Congress prime ministers' contribution to India's space programme with the opposition party highlighting its leaders' efforts while the ruling party asserts that major strides have been made in this sector post 2014.

In a post on X on Sunday, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "Nehru used to promote scientific approach. Those who are unable to digest his contribution in the setting up of Isro should listen to his speech on the foundation day of TIFR (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research)."



Ramesh also shared a video from Nehru's speech at the event.

"Unlike the person who gave knowledge about the science of clouds providing a shield from radar, he (Nehru) did not just talk big but took big decisions," Ramesh said in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After Chandrayaan-3's success touched down on the moon, the Congress had said it is a collective success of every Indian and Isro's achievement reflects a saga of continuity and is truly fantastic.

The party has said India's space journey began in 1962 with the formation of INCOSPAR, which was the result of the farsightedness of Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, along with enthusiastic support from the country's first prime minister, Nehru.

Also Read Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions Chandrayaan-3 moon landing: A look inside Vikram lander and Pragyan rover India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: India has taken lead in space tech, says Jitender Singh Nobody permanent friend or foe in politics: Ajit Pawar at Beed rally Cong slams those unable to digest contribution of Nehru in setting up Isro Manipur tribal organisations oppose convening of assembly session on Aug 29 As LS elections draw close, deeper scrutiny of anti-defection law is needed Meet Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, a Guerrilla fighter in the political jungle

Later, in August 1969, Sarabhai established the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).