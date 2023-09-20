close
Congress demands immediate implementation of women's quota bill: Sonia

She demanded its immediate implementation along with the provision for the representation of SCs, STs and OBCs

Sonia Gandhi

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a special session of the Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday extended her party's support for the women's reservation bill and demanded its immediate implementation along with the provision for the representation of SCs, STs and OBCs.
Initiating the debate from the opposition's side in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "I stand here in support of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

She said any delay in implementing women's reservation bill will be gross injustice to Indian women.
"The immediate implementation of the women's reservation bill by removing all obstacles not only necessary but also possible," Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Women Reservation Bill Congress Lok Sabha Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

