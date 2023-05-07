close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Congress dividing people while BJP seeking votes for development: Pramod

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party securing a complete majority in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka

ANI Politics
Pramod Sawant

Photo: Twitter @DrPramodSawant

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party securing a complete majority in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

He was holding a roadshow in Karnataka's Belagavi during the last leg of campaigning.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "There has been tremendous infrastructural development in Karnataka under this double-engine government. The people have to bring the double-engine government back and make the lotus bloom".

"Congress is dividing people in the name of caste and religion but we are asking people to vote for us in the lines of development and people will vote for us," he added.

The BJP is eyeing a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority.

Notably, Karnataka is the only State in the South where BJP is in power.

Also Read

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Goa debt swells to Rs 24,000 cr, repay it before taking loans: Oppn

Maximum crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers: CM Sawant

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Cyber crime threat to India's progress, security: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Congress slams Manipur CM over violence, says he cannot absolve himself

Electing SAD candidate from Jalandhar will be homage to Parkash: Sukhbir

Even six-year-old knows about BJP's corruption in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Dynastic parties with casteist mindset ruined Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath

Campaigning for the assembly elections in Karnataka is at its peak with multiple rallies, public meetings and interactions across the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Sunday. He also held public meetings at Nanjangud in Mysuru and Shivamogga.

The 224-seat Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pramod Sawant Karnataka elections Karnataka Assembly elections Congress BJP

First Published: May 07 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

Congress slams Manipur CM over violence, says he cannot absolve himself

Congress
2 min read

Electing SAD candidate from Jalandhar will be homage to Parkash: Sukhbir

Amritsar: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal during the inaugural meeting of the 11-member committee, set to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah seeking release of Sikh prisoners, in Amritsar, Thursday, May 19, 2022
4 min read

Even six-year-old knows about BJP's corruption in Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Dynastic parties with casteist mindset ruined Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a press conference after the presentation of the annual budget for 2022-23 in the UP Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Not Rs 45 cr, but Rs 171 cr spent on Kejriwal's 'palace', alleges Congress

Congress
3 min read

Court order in Delhi excise policy matter shows this case is bogus: AAP

Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Congress poll manifesto a document of appeasement politics: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun
2 min read

Congress talking about separating Karnataka from India, PM claims in rally

Modi, PM Modi
3 min read

Kharge attacks Modi, says only his jacket is famous, he changes it 4 times

Mallikarjun Kharge
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon