Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Congress MP files motion in LS on manufacturing crisis, China trade deficit

Congress MP files motion in LS on manufacturing crisis, China trade deficit

Manickam Tagore sharply criticized the government's flagship initiative, Make in India, which was intended to boost domestic manufacturing and employment opportunities

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

The trade deficit with China has tripled, rising from $35.2 billion in 2013 to $105.8 billion in 2023

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the ongoing crisis in India's manufacturing sector and the growing trade deficit with China.

In his adjournment motion, Tagore wrote, "I rise today to bring attention to the growing crisis in India's manufacturing sector under the current government. Instead of fostering an Atma-Nirbhar Bharat, this government seems to be working towards an Adani Nirbhar Bharat, where only a handful of corporate giants benefit, leaving the rest of the country's industries and workers to suffer."

Tagore sharply criticized the government's flagship initiative, Make in India, which was intended to boost domestic manufacturing and employment opportunities.

 

"Make in India has turned into mere assembly work, with limited actual production taking place," he stated.

The MP pointed to the declining share of manufacturing in India's GDP, which has fallen from 15 per cent in 2014 to just 12.8 per cent in FY24. This, he argued, is a direct contradiction to the government's initial targets and promises made to the Indian public.

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Omar

'Country can be called Bharat, India or Hindustan': CM Omar Abdullah to RSS

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Matter related to duplicate voter card numbers a 'legacy issue': EC sources

Congress MP Manish Tewari

'Unfortunate to reduce tariffs on US under Trump's pressure': Manish Tewari

Sanjay Nirupam

'He came as a youtuber': Shiv Sena criticises Rahul Gandhi's Dharavi visit

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Congress slams EC's response on duplicate voter IDs as 'duplicitous'

The Congress leader also highlighted the worsening trade deficit with China, emphasizing its negative effects on domestic industries.

Tagore noted, "The trade deficit with China has tripled, rising from $35.2 billion in 2013 to $105.8 billion in 2023, as Chinese goods flood the Indian market."

He further argued that this surge in imports from China is undermining the competitiveness of Indian businesses and failing to protect the domestic market from what he described as "unfair trade practices."

Tagore did not stop there. He also criticized the government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which was meant to incentivize manufacturing and reduce dependency on imports.

Despite the Rs1.97 lakh crore allocation, he pointed out that only Rs11,000 crore has been disbursed to date, calling this delay "a clear sign of the government's negligence and apathy toward struggling manufacturers."

The MP's motion called on the government to address these critical issues.

"I urge the government to explain why India's manufacturing sector is in such decline, and what concrete steps it will take to reverse this trend and truly make India self-reliant," Tagore said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitesh Rane, BJP leader, Maharashtra minister

'Eating halal not in Hindu religion': Nitesh Rane on 'Malhar' controversy

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala Governor backs CM Vijayan in presenting state's demands to Centre

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

TMC, BJP, BJD delegations meet EC over 'irregularities' in electoral rolls

farmers, labour laws

West Bengal minister rejects Centre's new labour law, calls it 'misleading'

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Cooperative Election Authority tasked with ensuring transparent polls: Govt

Topics : Indian National Congress Parliament Manufacturing sector India china trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon