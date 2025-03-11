Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Kerala Governor backs CM Vijayan in presenting state's demands to Centre

Kerala Governor backs CM Vijayan in presenting state's demands to Centre

The Governor further emphasised that everyone should work together to achieve their goals 'without politicising' the issues

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Image: PTI

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday assured that he would stand with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to effectively present the state's issues and demands before the Centre. 
The Governor gave this assurance during a meeting at Kerala House in Delhi with Vijayan and MPs from the state.
The meeting aimed to discuss Kerala's common needs and understand the crises it was facing, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office. 
During the meeting, Arlekar acknowledged the challenges faced by the state and assured that he would stand with the chief minister to effectively present them, along with Kerala's demands, to the Centre, the statement said. 
 
He also urged the MPs from the state to move forward together, transcending political differences, with the slogan 'nation first' while also prioritising Kerala, it said. 

Also Read

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala has emerged as most investment-friendly state in country: CM Vijayan

PremiumUnion Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi with ASHA workers during their protest against the Kerala government, in Thiruvananthapuram, last week. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala ASHA workers live on hope as promised wage hike remains elusive

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED conducts raids on 12 locations linked to SDPI across multiple states

ASHA workers raise their arms during a protest in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Centre, Kerala govt clash over pending ASHA workers' incentive funds

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala govt to be blamed for ASHA workers' situation, not Centre: BJP

The Governor further emphasised that everyone should work together to achieve their goals "without politicising" the issues, the statement added. 
Vijayan welcomed Arlekar's assurances and, according to the statement, said it was heartening and encouraging to see the Kerala Governor standing with Team Kerala, calling it a "new beginning". 
This is the first time such a meeting has been convened under the Governor's leadership, the statement added. 
Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi, along with Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Minority Affairs George Kurian—both BJP MPs from Kerala—were not present at the meeting, according to the statement. 
The Governor also hosted a dinner after the meeting, it stated. 

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

TMC, BJP, BJD delegations meet EC over 'irregularities' in electoral rolls

farmers, labour laws

West Bengal minister rejects Centre's new labour law, calls it 'misleading'

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Cooperative Election Authority tasked with ensuring transparent polls: Govt

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

'I apologise, it was about govt policies': Kharge after row in Rajya Sabha

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi slams BJP over promise of free LPG cylinders to women on Holi

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Petroleum natural gas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayPakistan Passenger Train HijackedSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayPakistan Train HijackTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon