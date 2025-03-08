Saturday, March 08, 2025 | 01:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Politics / 'Unfortunate to reduce tariffs on US under Trump's pressure': Manish Tewari

'Unfortunate to reduce tariffs on US under Trump's pressure': Manish Tewari

Tiwari criticised the NDA-led government, saying that India has a history and a tradition of never buckling under any pressure and suggested that government should've accepted reciprocal tariffs

Congress MP Manish Tewari

It is much better to accept reciprocal tariffs than keel down in the manner in which President Trump is suggesting: Tewari

ANI Asia
Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday said that if India has decided to reduce tariff under the pressure of US then it is "unfortunate" and "does not make for good trade policy."

Tewari's remarks came after US President Donald Trump revealed that India has agreed to slash its tariffs significantly. Trump has repeatedly attacked India's tariffs regime, it is next to impossible to sell anything to India because of the "high tariffs."

Speaking with ANI, Tiwari criticised the NDA-led government, saying that India has a history and a tradition of never buckling under any pressure and suggested that government should've accepted reciprocal tariffs.

 

"President Donald Trump has been repeatedly vilifying India, calling it a serial tariff abuser. He referred to India twice or thrice during his State of the Union address also, and now he has said that India, under the pressure of the US, has decided to reduce tariffs. If this statement is correct, then it is extremely unfortunate because India has a history and a tradition of never buckling under any pressure from any country. It does not make for good trade policy, strategic policy, or even foreign policy." Tewari said.

"It is much better to accept reciprocal tariffs than keel down in the manner in which President Trump is suggesting," he added.

He also informed that the Congress will raise this issue in the parliament in the upcoming session.

"If at all the government is rationalizing tariffs under the pressure of the US, there cannot be anything more unfortunate, and it will be raised strongly in Parliament," Tewari said.

Trump attacked India's tariffs regime, saying it is next to impossible to sell anything to India because of the "high tariffs." In a nationally televised address, Trump focused on the tariffs his administration will be putting in effect soon.

However, Trump also revealed that India has agreed to slash its tariffs significantly, allegedly because "somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."

Speaking from the White House, Trump stated, "India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India...They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."

This development comes as the US prepares to introduce reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose high levies on American goods.

The reciprocal tariffs, set to take effect on April 2, will mark a significant shift in the US trade policy. Trump has emphasised that the US will no longer tolerate being taken advantage of by other nations, particularly those with high-tariff regimes, including India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

