Congress' new National Alliance Committee holds its first meeting

Members of the NAC included two former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, former Union minister Salman Khurshid, and veteran party leader Mohan Prakash

Mukul Wasnik

The committee will now hold meetings with state leaders to decide on seat sharing, Mukul Wasnik said

Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

The recently formed National Alliance Committee (NAC) of the Congress held its first meeting here on Saturday, convener of the committee Mukul Wasnik said.
The committee will now hold meetings with state leaders to decide on seat sharing, Wasnik said.
The Congress on Tuesday announced a five-member NAC comprising senior leaders to negotiate with INDIA bloc allies for seat sharing for the 2024 parliamentary polls. The announcement was made after a meeting of the opposition INDIA coalition in the national capital.
"We have taken stock of the situation. In the next few days, we will hold discussions with senior leaders in the state committees of Congress on how to go forward, what are the seats to be discussed. We will take their opinion, and decide the way forward," he said.
While Wasnik did not give a date, he said decisions will be taken soon.
"We will take a decision soon, elections are coming close. But it's not possible to say this date or that date," he said.
Members of the NAC included two former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, former Union minister Salman Khurshid, and veteran party leader Mohan Prakash.
Except Khurshid, all members were present in the inaugural meeting of the committee.

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

