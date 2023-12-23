Giriraj Singh claims JD(U) to merge with RJD soon, Tejashwi denies

In what could be a major political realignment in Bihar ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday claimed that the ruling Janata Dal (United) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will soon merge with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the CM made the sensational claim, saying, "There will be a big change in Bihar's political landscape soon. I have learned from a very reliable source that the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) will soon merge with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)."

However, trashing the Union Minister's claim, RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, said it was merely an attempt to hog the spotlight.

"He wants to put his words into someone else's mouth. How will he remain in the political spotlight, if not for such sensational claims?" Tejashwi said.

Earlier, on Friday, Tejashwi refuted claims of a rift between the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his predecessor and RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav.

He said attempts were afoot by 'sections of the media' to indulge in negative publicity, adding that all partners in the Opposition bloc -- INDIA -- were standing united and 'strong together'.

On the recent fourth meeting of the alliance in the national capital, Tejashwi said, "It was a very fruitful meeting (of the INDIA bloc). Certain media sections can't stomach the coming together of the Opposition parties in a single forum and are resorting to negative publicity. We are strong and together. We are united in our resolve to defeat the BJP," Tejashwi said.

Several media reports earlier claimed that Nitish was 'unhappy' over TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposing Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge as the bloc's PM face.