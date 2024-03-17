Congress party's agenda is to 'use and throw' its allies, says PM Modi

Hitting out at the Congress and INDI alliance partners (INDIA bloc), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the grand old party's agenda is to "use and throw" its partners.



Addressing an NDA election meeting at Boppudi village in Palnadu district, Modi said both the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and the Congress party in the state are the same and run by the members of the one family.



"In NDA, we take everyone along, but on the other hand the Congress party's only agenda is to use and throw allies. Today, the Congress had to make the INDI alliance (INDIA bloc) out of compulsion, but their thinking is that only," he said.



"You can see what the Left and the Congress tell each other in Kerala. In Bengal, what the TMC and the Left say against each other and the kind of language Congress and AAP use against each other in Punjab. Before the elections those people, who for their own benefit fight this way then what will they do after the elections you can guess,” he charged.



Modi said the NDA moves ahead taking regional aspirations and national progress and during its third term after the polls, the country will take many more "big decisions." He said during the past ten years 25 crore people in the country were lifted out of poverty.



"Yesterday, the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls was announced. The whole country says that on June 4 (counting day), it is over 400 (seats for NDA)," the PM said.



Asserting that the NDA's aim is for 'Viksit Bharat' and to build 'Viksit Andhra Pradesh', he said a double-engine NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will ensure speedy development of the state.



In the entire world, the NDA government's developmental works are being discussed, Modi said.



He said in the upcoming elections the people of Andhra Pradesh have resolved on two big things.



The first one is that people have decided to bring back the NDA government to power at the Centre and they are so angry at the state government here that they have also made up their mind to vote it out (dislodge it) from power, he said.



Attacking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, PM Modi alleged that there is a competition among ministers on indulging in corruption.



"Here a competition on corruption is going on between the ministers of the state government," the PM alleged.



"My brothers and sisters of Andhra Pradesh, never make the mistake of thinking that Jagan's (AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP) party and the Congress party are separate in Andhra. Both are the same. Members of one family are running these parties," Modi further said.