Number of voters in Andhra Pradesh rises to 40.9 mn from 40.7 mn: EC data

The total number of voters in Andhra Pradesh as of March 16 is 4.09 crore, an increase from 4.07 crore recorded on January 22, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Saturday.

The total voters include two crore men, 2.08 crore women and 3,346 of the third-gender, he said at a press conference here, on a day the Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha polls.

Andhra Pradesh will witness simultaneous legislative assembly and general elections on May 13.



He said data on polling stations in the state will be sent to the commission. Currently, there are 46,165 polling stations in Andhra Pradesh, Meena said.

The CEO said that 179 women-managed and 50 youth election officers-managed polling stations have been proposed to be set up. Some will be managed by specially-abled personnel, he said.

Of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, four are reserved for scheduled castes (SC) and one for scheduled tribes (ST), Meena said. He added that 29 assembly constituencies are reserved for SC and seven for ST.





ALSO READ: Model Code of Conduct kicks in as election schedule announced: What is it? Electoral photo identity cards (EPIC) will be distributed by the end of March while voter information slips will be distributed five days before the polls, the CEO said.

For the benefit of visually-impaired voters, he said that braille voter information slips will also be distributed.

The CEO said that a polling station will have a maximum of 1,500 voters.

Special arrangements will be made for senior citizens and specially-abled voters to enable them to conveniently exercise their franchise, Meena said.

He said that 100 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been allotted to Andhra Pradesh to supplement the local police force for ensuring election security.