Cabinet meet: PM asks ministers to draft roadmap for 100 days of new govt

PM also asked the ministers to meet secretaries and other officials of their respective ministries to discuss how the agenda for the first 100 days and the next five years can be better implemented

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: X@ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told ministers to draft a roadmap for the first 100 days and next five years for new government, sources said.
 
Chairing a Cabinet meeting here this morning, the PM also asked them to meet secretaries and other officials of their respective ministries to discuss how the agenda for the first 100 days and the next five years can be better implemented.
 
The meeting took place a day after the Election Commission announced schedule for the Lok Sabha polls 2024.
 
The Cabinet also initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase parliamentary elections by sending the Election Commission's recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu.

The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of polls on April 19 on 102 seats. The nomination process begins for a particular phase with the issuance of the notification.

Prime Minister Modi and his Council of Ministers had on March 3 had brainstormed over the vision document for "Viksit Bharat: 2047" and a detailed action plan for the next five years.
 
A 100-day agenda for immediate steps to be taken after a new government is formed in June was deliberated upon during the daylong meeting of the Council.
 
Sources had then said that the roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" was a result of more than two years of intensive preparation and entailed a "whole-of-government" approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilisation of youths for inputs.
 
"More than 2,700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youths were received," an official had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

