NPP to support BJP candidates in Arunachal: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Hailing Sangma's decision, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said such commitment of NDA partners will ensure over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections for the ruling alliance

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma

The NPP, which leads the ruling coalition in Meghalaya, had won five seats in the last assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh | File image (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Sunday that his National People's Party (NPP) would not field any candidates in the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh and support the BJP nominees.
The NPP is a part of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.
"The National People's Party has decided not to contest the two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Being partners in the NDA, the NPP National Committee has decided to support NDA candidates in Arunachal Pradesh and has directed its State Committee to extend support to the NDA candidates," Sangma posted on X.
Hailing Sangma's decision, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said such commitment of NDA partners will ensure over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections for the ruling alliance.
"Such unparalleled commitment among our partners will ensure the NDA under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji secures over 400 seats. Thank you so much Shri @SangmaConrad Ji," Sarma posted on X.
The BJP has named Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat and Tapir Gao as its candidate for the Arunachal East seat. Polling will be held in the two seats in the first phase on April 19.
The NPP, which leads the ruling coalition in Meghalaya, had won five seats in the last assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

