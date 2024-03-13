Sensex (    %)
                             
Seat sharing with BJP finalised for LS polls in Bihar, says Chirag Paswan

Paswan, who met BJP chief J P Nadda here, also told reporters after the meeting that the seats will be formally announced soon

Chirag Paswan

Image: x @iChiragPaswan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said his party has finalised a seat-sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls and that all his "concerns" were addressed.
Paswan, who met BJP chief J P Nadda here, also told reporters after the meeting that the seats will be formally announced soon.
 
Meanwhile, sources said Hajipur, the seat represented by his uncle Pashupati Paras, who is heading another faction of Lok Janshakti Party, might be given to Paswan, who has been staking a claim to this Lok Sabha seat that was once the bastion of LJP founder and his father Ram Vilas Paswan.
"Division of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar among all NDA parties decided. It will soon be formally announced. All my concerns have been addressed by the BJP. I am satisfied," Paswan said.
Asked about the fate of the faction headed by his estranged uncle and Union minister Paras, Paswan said it was not his concern.

"The seats my party has are mine," he said, in an indication that the claims of the Paras-headed National Lok Janshakti Party might have been ignored by the BJP.
According to sources, Paswan's party may get five to six Lok Sabha seats to contest.
Paswan also exuded confidence that the NDA will be able to win all 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar.
Asked about his differences with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said all the NDA constituents are working to achieve the vision of crossing 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

 

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

