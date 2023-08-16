Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Congress reviews poll preparedness in J'khand for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said preparations of the party's Jharkhand unit for the general elections were reviewed at a meeting

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Congress on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of its Jharkhand unit for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will try to win all 14 parliamentary seats in the state.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said preparations of the party's Jharkhand unit for the general elections were reviewed at a meeting.
"We are committed to a stable government in the state of Jharkhand, and are continuously striving for the betterment of the people," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and added that the Congress "is dedicated to Jharkhand's water, forest, land rights and development".
The Congress is part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in the state.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee's preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections was reviewed at the meeting chaired by Kharge. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders from Jharkhand were also present, he said.
Venugopal said that "along with our INDIA alliance partners, we will ensure that Jharkhand emerges as yet another state that resists the BJP's divisive agenda". The people of Jharkhand are completely ready to reject the anti-poor, anti-tribal and pro-rich BJP government at the Centre in 2024, he said.

Also Read

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

Jharkhand Assembly adjourned twice on ruckus over new employment policy

Sonia Gandhi extends dinner invite to united Opposition, including AAP

Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ranchi temple, garlands Birsa Munda statue

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

Rahul Gandhi, Cong MP Amar Singh nominated to House panel for defence

Entire country pained by Manipur ethnic violence: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Rajasthan elections: Congress adopts Karnataka model for ticket allocation

Congress won't ban Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh, says Digvijaya Singh

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

AICC in-charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pande said that the "biggest challenge before us is to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls". "Democracy is being weakened in the country, it is being mocked, and there is an undeclared emergency situation," he said

The Constitution is being disregarded and elected governments are being threatened. This is not only harmful for the Constitution and democracy, but a question mark on the rights of the people, Pande said.
"As far as Jharkhand is concerned, according to the directives of the Congress president and the guidance of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, we will strengthen our organisation. We are ready for the challenge of 2024," the Congress leader said.
"In the coming months the party will be strengthened in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. A mass contact programme will also be run. Among the important decisions taken one was rallies by Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress president," he said.
Through the committee formed to coordinate with the state government, "we will cooperate with all INDIA (bloc) parties and try to win all 14 seats" im Jharkhand, Pande said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Jharkhand Opposition Politics

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon