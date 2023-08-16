Congress reviews poll preparedness in J'khand for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The Congress on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of its Jharkhand unit for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will try to win all 14 parliamentary seats in the state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said preparations of the party's Jharkhand unit for the general elections were reviewed at a meeting.

"We are committed to a stable government in the state of Jharkhand, and are continuously striving for the betterment of the people," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, and added that the Congress "is dedicated to Jharkhand's water, forest, land rights and development".

The Congress is part of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government in the state.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee's preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections was reviewed at the meeting chaired by Kharge. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders from Jharkhand were also present, he said.

Venugopal said that "along with our INDIA alliance partners, we will ensure that Jharkhand emerges as yet another state that resists the BJP's divisive agenda". The people of Jharkhand are completely ready to reject the anti-poor, anti-tribal and pro-rich BJP government at the Centre in 2024, he said.

Also Read Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today Jharkhand Assembly adjourned twice on ruckus over new employment policy Sonia Gandhi extends dinner invite to united Opposition, including AAP Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ranchi temple, garlands Birsa Munda statue All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know Rahul Gandhi, Cong MP Amar Singh nominated to House panel for defence Entire country pained by Manipur ethnic violence: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga Rajasthan elections: Congress adopts Karnataka model for ticket allocation Congress won't ban Bajrang Dal in Madhya Pradesh, says Digvijaya Singh Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

AICC in-charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pande said that the "biggest challenge before us is to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls". "Democracy is being weakened in the country, it is being mocked, and there is an undeclared emergency situation," he said



The Constitution is being disregarded and elected governments are being threatened. This is not only harmful for the Constitution and democracy, but a question mark on the rights of the people, Pande said.

"As far as Jharkhand is concerned, according to the directives of the Congress president and the guidance of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, we will strengthen our organisation. We are ready for the challenge of 2024," the Congress leader said.

"In the coming months the party will be strengthened in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies. A mass contact programme will also be run. Among the important decisions taken one was rallies by Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress president," he said.

Through the committee formed to coordinate with the state government, "we will cooperate with all INDIA (bloc) parties and try to win all 14 seats" im Jharkhand, Pande said.