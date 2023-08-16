Confirmation

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that those accused of sexual crimes against women would not be considered for government jobs

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh

Bhupesh Baghel

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
On the occasion of Independence Day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday made several announcements for the state's people, in an event held in Raipur.

Baghel said that those accused of sexual crimes against women would not be considered for government jobs.

CM Baghel said, "The protection of women and safeguarding their pride is our topmost priority. We have taken a decision that those accused of molestation, rape, and other crimes against girls and women will be barred from getting government jobs." 

Last week, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also announced that those accused of sexual crimes against women will not be eligible for government jobs. The announcement came following the rape and murder of a teenage girl in Bhilwara district.

Chhattisgarh Sahitya Akademi Samman for litterateurs

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, Baghel made several key announcements, that includes honouring litterateurs with the "Chhattisgarh Sahitya Akademi Samman" in three categories:

-For literature written in Chhattisgarhi and other dialects such as Gondi, Halbi, Sargujia, and Kurukh
-For poetry written in Hindi
-For prose written in Hindi

All the awardees under these categories will be given a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a letter of appreciation.

Chhattisgarhiya Olympics

In the state-level competition 'Chhattisgarhiya Olympics', the government announced that the participants who secure first place in the age group 18-40 in long jump, 100 metre race, and wrestling will be declared "outstanding players".

Silkworm farming

After giving agriculture status to fish farming, the Chief Minister announced that silkworm and bee farming will also be given agriculture status in the state.

Chhattisgarh Poultry Promotion Scheme

With the aim to promote poultry farming and self-employment opportunities, Baghel announced the launch of "Chhattisgarh Poultry Promotion Scheme".

Under this scheme, instead of commercial rates, electricity will be made available to farmers at subsidised rates.

Free online coaching for classes 11 and 12

The CM said that students of class 11 and class 12 in government schools in remote areas of the state would be provided free online coaching from renowned institutes of the country. He added that this would help them prepare for competitive medical and engineering exams.

"For this, coaching classes will be arranged at every development block headquarters," he added.

Increase in honorarium of part-time sweepers, cooks

Baghel said that the honorarium of part-time sweepers and cooks associated with the mid-day meal programme will be increased by Rs 500 per month.

Free transport facility for students

The Congress leader said that the students in all government colleges across the state will be given free transport facilities by bus between their homes and colleges.

Rise in salary of community groups

He also announced that the salary of community working groups in urban areas would increase by 20 per cent.

The Chief Minister also announced the "Mukhyamantri Nirman Shramik Pension Sahayata Yojana". Under this scheme, construction workers who are above the age of 60 and have been registered for 10 years will be given a monthly pension of Rs 1,500.

Increase in salary of contract training officers, guest lecturers

The Chief Minister said that the annual salary of one-time contract training officers working in industrial training institutes will be increased from Rs 25,780 to Rs 32,740, and the maximum payment limit of guest lecturers will be increased from Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 per month.

He further said that the areas where Chhattisgarhi language is spoken, Chhattisgarhi language and local dialect in tribal areas will be included as a subject in the syllabus from class 1 to class 5 from the next academic session.

He added that the curriculum will also include artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Topics : Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel Congress Bharatiya Janata Party BJP BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon