Entire country pained by Manipur ethnic violence: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Zoramthanga that his government has kept a close watch on the events in Manipur and taken steps for the safety of Mizos stranded in Imphal

zoramthanga, former cm of mizoram, ex-cm mizoram, mizo national front chief, MNF chief zoramthanga

CM Zoramthanga said the violence in Manipur since May 3 has deeply pained the entire Mizo society (File)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, in his Independence speech, said that the entire nation has been deeply pained by the ethnic violence which erupted in the neighbouring state of Manipur, according to a report in The Hindustan Times (HT).
 
After hoisting the Tricolour in Aizawl, Zoramthanga also said that the violence in Manipur since May 3 has deeply pained the entire Mizo society. The chief minister said, "The entire country has been deeply pained by the violent ethnic conflict which erupted in our neighbouring state of Manipur on May 4 2023. The series of unfortunate incidents which have unfolded since then have deeply aggrieved the entire Mizo society."
 
The chief minister stated that his government has kept a close watch on the events in Manipur and taken steps for the safety of Mizos, especially students stranded in Imphal.
 

Zoramthanga said the state government took relief measures for the people from Manipur who sought shelter in Mizoram. He said that the Mizoram Government had spent more than Rs 36 lakh to airlift 264 residents of Mizoram. According to the official record, 12,509 internally displaced persons have arrived in Mizoram till July 18, and relief camps have been set up in Aizawl and some districts to accommodate the displaced people.
 
Zoromthanga stated that the state government had allocated Rs 5 crore for their relief and rehabilitation and had requested the Centre to grant at least Rs 10 crore for providing necessities to the people from Manipur who are seeking refuge in Mizoram. Around 2,388.50 quintals of food grain have been distributed to the internally displaced, and the civil society, church bodies, and NGOs have provided substantial assistance to the cause, he added.
Topics : Manipur Mizoram Mizoram state assembly election Elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

