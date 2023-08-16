Entire country pained by Manipur ethnic violence: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, in his Independence speech, said that the entire nation has been deeply pained by the ethnic violence which erupted in the neighbouring state of Manipur, according to a report in The Hindustan Times (HT) .

After hoisting the Tricolour in Aizawl, Zoramthanga also said that the violence in Manipur since May 3 has deeply pained the entire Mizo society. The chief minister said, "The entire country has been deeply pained by the violent ethnic conflict which erupted in our neighbouring state of Manipur on May 4 2023. The series of unfortunate incidents which have unfolded since then have deeply aggrieved the entire Mizo society."

The chief minister stated that his government has kept a close watch on the events in Manipur and taken steps for the safety of Mizos, especially students stranded in Imphal.

Zoramthanga said the state government took relief measures for the people from Manipur who sought shelter in Mizoram. He said that the Mizoram Government had spent more than Rs 36 lakh to airlift 264 residents of Mizoram. According to the official record, 12,509 internally displaced persons have arrived in Mizoram till July 18, and relief camps have been set up in Aizawl and some districts to accommodate the displaced people.