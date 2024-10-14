Business Standard
Home / Politics / Congress's top leadership involved in corruption linked to 'land grab': BJP

Congress's top leadership involved in corruption linked to 'land grab': BJP

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi's sharp attack on the Congress came after a trust linked to its president Mallikarjun Kharge's family withdrew its request for the allotment of land

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP Flag (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Monday alleged that the entire top leadership of the Congress is involved in corruption relating to land transactions and suggested they should resign on moral grounds after being "exposed"

BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi's sharp attack on the Congress came after a trust linked to its president Mallikarjun Kharge's family withdrew its request for the allotment of five acres of civic amenity site in Bengaluru to set up a 'Multi-Skill Development Centre, Training Institutes and Research Centre'.

The move by Congress president Kharge's son Rahul Kharge, who heads the trust, comes close on the heels of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi returning the 14 sites to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority after the Lokayukta police registered a case against Siddaramaiah, his wife and brother-in-law.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Trivedi said these decisions were triggered by adverse CAG reports and legal proceedings, and amounted to a virtual admission that the transactions were wrong. It was done to escape humiliation in legal proceedings, he claimed.

These leaders have been exposed, he said.
 

A party, which was once associated with Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave's "bhu daan" (giving away land in charity), is now neck deep in "bhu harap" (land grab) under the "inspiration" of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, he alleged.

The BJP MP noted in the press conference that both Gandhis are accused in the National Herald case, which pertains to alleged capture of the company's properties at a highly nominal rate, and added that the probe began in the case on a court's direction before his party came to power in 2014.

Such allegations involving land have been levelled against Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, both former chief ministers, and D K Shivakumar, the Karnataka deputy chief ministers among others, he added.

More From This Section

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of corruption in MUDA land scam controversy

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

TDP office, Chandrababu Naidu residence attack cases transferred to AP CID

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

New J-K govt should first demand restoration of statehood, says Chidambaram

PremiumAt a press meet with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar (centre) and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai on Sunday, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (left) said projecting a chief minister face was not an immediate priority for the M

Maharashtra polls: Both alliances in conundrums over final candidate list

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) supporters celebrate the party's win in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

President's rule withdrawn in J&K, paves way for formation of new govt

"It clearly shows that the entire top leadership of the Congress is involved in corruption involving land-grabbing," he said.

"Should not those who returned land resign on moral grounds," he asked.

The so called 'mohabbat ki dukan' of Rahul Gandhi looks like the shop of a land mafia, he said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

firecrackers

LIVE news: Manufacturing, storage and selling of firecrackers in Delhi banned till Jan 1, 2025

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

Getting into such debates only benefits BJP: Bharadwaj on Kharge's remarks

Manipur violence

Meitei, Kuki, Naga MLAs set first joint meeting since Manipur violence

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Make in India has simply become 'Fake in India': Congress' Jairam Ramesh

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

MVA releases 'traitors' booklet against Shinde govt: Here's what it said

Topics : Congress BJP MUDA Scam mallikarjun kharge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon