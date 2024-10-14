Business Standard
TDP office, Chandrababu Naidu residence attack cases transferred to AP CID

CID officials are yet to collect the case files while the district police will continue its investigation in the meantime

As many as 120 people affiliated to YSRCP have been identified in these cases, who also included senior leaders such as Jogi Ramesh, Nandigam Suresh and others (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has transferred the cases relating to the alleged attacks on the TDP office and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's residence in 2021 by YSRCP cadres to the CID, said an official on Monday.

TDP and YSRCP leaders reportedly clashed outside the then opposition leader Naidu's residence at Undavalli in September 2021 while the TDP central office in Mangalagiri mandal was allegedly stormed by over 100 YSRCP leaders and cadres in October 2021.

"The decision to transfer the cases to CID was taken by the DGP about two days ago. The superintendent of police (Guntur) directed us to be ready with the updated record of these two cases to hand them over to the CID," Mangalagiri sub-divisional police officer Murali Krishna told PTI. However, he noted that CID officials are yet to collect the case files while the district police will continue its investigation in the meantime.

As many as 120 people affiliated to YSRCP have been identified in these cases, who also included senior leaders such as Jogi Ramesh, Nandigam Suresh and others. Former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh has been arrested while police served fresh notices to Appireddy, Raghuram and Avinash to report before them on Monday.

According to police, Ramesh, Appireddy and Avinash received protection from arrest from the Supreme Court as the case is posted to October 21 for hearing there. Mangalagiri DSP observed that notices for others would be given in batches. The YSRCP leaders and cadres were booked under various charges such as trespass, theft, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and others, he added.

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

